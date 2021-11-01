UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Seeks Report About Issuance Of Health Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:49 PM

CM Balochistan seeks report about issuance of health cards

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday said that incumbent government would leave no stone unturned in provision of health facilities to people in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday said that incumbent government would leave no stone unturned in provision of health facilities to people in the province.

He also directed concerned authorities to take measures for issuing health cards across Balochistan as soon as possible.

According to a statement issued from CM House, the Chief Minister has sought a report from the Health Department regarding the issuance of health cards saying all relevant issues related to the policy of the Chief Minister should be finalized immediately.

He also instructed that all possible efforts should be taken in providing health facilities to the people of the province.

Health, education and other basic facilities of life will be provided to the people on priority basis as directed by the CM, he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellne ..

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Chall ..

6 minutes ago
 The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

15 minutes ago
 Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citiz ..

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

35 minutes ago
 UAE receives international praise for efforts to c ..

UAE receives international praise for efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

36 minutes ago
 Yakut Scientists Learn to Diagnose COVID-Related L ..

Yakut Scientists Learn to Diagnose COVID-Related Lung Damage in Under 1 Minute

1 minute ago
 KPRA's monthly collection crosses Rs 2 billion tar ..

KPRA's monthly collection crosses Rs 2 billion target

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.