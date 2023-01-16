UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan, Shahid Afridi Lay Foundation Stone Of Cricket Academy At Saryab

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 08:05 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo and Shahid Afridi Foundation Chairman Shahid Afridi on Monday laid the foundation stone of a cricket academy at Saryab Road, Quetta.

The Cricket Academy established at Saryab Sports Complex is a joint effort of the Government of Balochistan and the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Provincial ministers, MPAs, and Chief Secretary Balochistan also participated in the ceremony.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said today was a big day as we were providing a platform for the youth of the province to show their skills through sports.

"There is no lack of talent among the youth of Balochistan and they are fond of cricket." The CM said the provincial government would fully cooperate with the Shahid Afridi Foundation. The Cricket Academy would be completed in three months, he added.

Shahid Afridi said it was always a pleasure for him to come to BalochistanHe promised that the talented players of the province would be given an opportunity to play in the national team. "I wish Balochistan to have its own cricket league," Afridi said.

