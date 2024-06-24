Open Menu

CM Balochistan Stresses Immediate Launch Of Azm-e-Istehkam Operation In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM

CM Balochistan stresses immediate launch of Azm-e-Istehkam Operation in Balochistan

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, on Monday called for the immediate launch of the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation in Balochistan to eliminate terrorism and safeguard the lives of innocent citizens

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, on Monday called for the immediate launch of the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation in Balochistan to eliminate terrorism and safeguard the lives of innocent citizens.

“I fully support the launch of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in Balochistan as miscreants have jeopardized the lives of the innocent people. To establish the writ of the government, it is essential to vigorously combat the anti-peace elements,” he said while speaking to the media.

Expressing his concern over the recent rise in terror acts, he stated that the government is committed to protecting the lives of the people. “No one would be allowed to disrupt peace and further their foreign agenda under the guise of nationalism.”

“Those involved in the killing of innocent people will be pursued and brought to justice.”It may be recalled that the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, recently approved “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” to eliminate terrorism and extremism across the country.

Chief Ministers of all four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan, service chiefs, provincial chief secretaries, parliamentarians, and other senior civilian, military, and law enforcement officials were in attendance.

Reiterating the Balochistan government's support for the launch of the operation, the Chief Minister pledged to root out terrorism through collective efforts.

Regarding the kidnapping of ten citizens from the Harnai’s tourists point Shahban by armed men, the CM said efforts are underway to recover the missing people. Law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation in the mountainous area. Soon the outlaws would be taken to task.

In response to a question, CM Bugti mentioned that deliberations were being made on the issue of bringing those who want to renounce violence and join the mainstream, dispelling the impression of holding dialogues with those involved in the killing of innocent people.

“The government will only hold dialogues with those who accept the constitution and have genuine reservations,” he said, adding that the government will never engage with elements involved in the killing of innocent citizens in the name of their origin and language.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Kidnapping Gilgit Baltistan Harnai May Media All From Government

Recent Stories

European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

22 minutes ago
 Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferre ..

Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC

22 minutes ago
 Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds ..

Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens

22 minutes ago
 Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour ..

Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France

22 minutes ago
 Belt and Road International Skills Competition pro ..

Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..

35 minutes ago
 UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, ..

UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech

31 minutes ago
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 il ..

SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed

31 minutes ago
 CM agricultural package to be game changer: minist ..

CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister

31 minutes ago
 Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetab ..

Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetabad receive compensation

31 minutes ago
 Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi o ..

Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi officers

31 minutes ago
 Government presents people friendly budget: Qaiser

Government presents people friendly budget: Qaiser

27 seconds ago
 Senate's recommendation likely to be made part of ..

Senate's recommendation likely to be made part of Finance Bill: Deputy Chairman

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan