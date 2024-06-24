CM Balochistan Stresses Immediate Launch Of Azm-e-Istehkam Operation In Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, on Monday called for the immediate launch of the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation in Balochistan to eliminate terrorism and safeguard the lives of innocent citizens
“I fully support the launch of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in Balochistan as miscreants have jeopardized the lives of the innocent people. To establish the writ of the government, it is essential to vigorously combat the anti-peace elements,” he said while speaking to the media.
Expressing his concern over the recent rise in terror acts, he stated that the government is committed to protecting the lives of the people. “No one would be allowed to disrupt peace and further their foreign agenda under the guise of nationalism.”
“Those involved in the killing of innocent people will be pursued and brought to justice.”It may be recalled that the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, recently approved “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” to eliminate terrorism and extremism across the country.
Chief Ministers of all four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan, service chiefs, provincial chief secretaries, parliamentarians, and other senior civilian, military, and law enforcement officials were in attendance.
Reiterating the Balochistan government's support for the launch of the operation, the Chief Minister pledged to root out terrorism through collective efforts.
Regarding the kidnapping of ten citizens from the Harnai’s tourists point Shahban by armed men, the CM said efforts are underway to recover the missing people. Law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation in the mountainous area. Soon the outlaws would be taken to task.
In response to a question, CM Bugti mentioned that deliberations were being made on the issue of bringing those who want to renounce violence and join the mainstream, dispelling the impression of holding dialogues with those involved in the killing of innocent people.
“The government will only hold dialogues with those who accept the constitution and have genuine reservations,” he said, adding that the government will never engage with elements involved in the killing of innocent citizens in the name of their origin and language.
