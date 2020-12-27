CM Balochistan strongly condemns attack on security forces in Harnai

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned a cowardly attack on the security forces of Check Post near Sharag area of Harani district on Sunday.

He also expressed his deep sorrow over the martyrdom of seven security personnel in the attack, saying such terrorist attacks could not weak morale of security forces and the nation.

He said brave security forces have capabilities to defend the homeland and foil the nefarious design of terrorists from respective areas of the province.

The CM said security forces were playing key role to curb terrorist activities for restoration of peace saying the blood of martyrs and sacrifices of security forces would not go in vain.

He also directed those elements involved in terrorist incidents would be brought to justice, adding that the entire nation stands with security forces for the stability of the country and Balochistan.

"Security forces are sacrificing their precious lives for the defense of the country and we are all proud of them", Jam Kamal Khan said.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of injured security personnel in the attack.