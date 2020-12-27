UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Balochistan Strongly Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Harnai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

CM Balochistan strongly condemns attack on security forces in Harnai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned a cowardly attack on the security forces of Check Post near Sharag area of Harani district on Sunday.

He also expressed his deep sorrow over the martyrdom of seven security personnel in the attack, saying such terrorist attacks could not weak morale of security forces and the nation.

He said brave security forces have capabilities to defend the homeland and foil the nefarious design of terrorists from respective areas of the province.

The CM said security forces were playing key role to curb terrorist activities for restoration of peace saying the blood of martyrs and sacrifices of security forces would not go in vain.

He also directed those elements involved in terrorist incidents would be brought to justice, adding that the entire nation stands with security forces for the stability of the country and Balochistan.

"Security forces are sacrificing their precious lives for the defense of the country and we are all proud of them", Jam Kamal Khan said.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of injured security personnel in the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Sunday Post All From Blood

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues an Emiri decree to form t ..

11 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law to establish the Su ..

26 minutes ago

Du announces #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge winners

1 hour ago

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

2 hours ago

WAM REPORT: UAE on frontlines of combatting spread ..

2 hours ago

SCC’s &#039;Recommendation Committee&#039; prepa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.