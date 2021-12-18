UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Strongly Condemns Blast Of Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 09:12 PM

CM Balochistan strongly condemns blast of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast of Quetta and expressed his sorrow on loss of life on Saturday.

In a statement, he said such cowardly attack could not weaken the moral of citizens and security forces and nefarious design of terrorists would be foiled under contribution of security forces and public for maintaining durable peace in the province.

He also directed concerned authorities to take all possible measures to further improve law and order situation for ensuring protection of people lives and their property in the province that it was responsibility of government.

"Terrorist elements are enemies of peace and they will never be forgiven," he said.

He also directed the Health Department to provide best medical facilities to the injured of the blast.

He also extended his sympathy to the family of victim and prayed for early recovery of the injured of the blast.

