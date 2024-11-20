CM Balochistan strongly condemns terrorism incident in Mali-Khel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Mali-Khel area of Bannu on Wednesday.

He said that terrorism is continuing as part of a systematic conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan but all plans to sabotage the state would be failed.

In a condemnatory statement issued here, CM Balochistan said that there was a detailed discussion on the situation of terrorism in the Apex National Committee (ANC).

In which the firm determination has been reiterated that the country would be freed from the monster of terrorism by reinvigorating the campaign against terrorism in Pakistan, he said adding that the national leadership has decided to take effective measures to deal with terrorism.

He said that terrorism is not a problem of a single province but of the whole country, Inshallah all kinds of terrorism would be eradicated and durable peace could be restored.

While paying his respects to the martyrs who were martyred in Mali-Khel, he said that the brave men upheld the tradition of bravery and bravery of Pakistan Army by sacrificing their lives.

He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs for the protection of the dear country would not go in vain.