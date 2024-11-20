CM Balochistan Strongly Condemns Terrorism Incident In Mali-Khel
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Mali-Khel area of Bannu on Wednesday.
He said that terrorism is continuing as part of a systematic conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan but all plans to sabotage the state would be failed.
In a condemnatory statement issued here, CM Balochistan said that there was a detailed discussion on the situation of terrorism in the Apex National Committee (ANC).
In which the firm determination has been reiterated that the country would be freed from the monster of terrorism by reinvigorating the campaign against terrorism in Pakistan, he said adding that the national leadership has decided to take effective measures to deal with terrorism.
He said that terrorism is not a problem of a single province but of the whole country, Inshallah all kinds of terrorism would be eradicated and durable peace could be restored.
While paying his respects to the martyrs who were martyred in Mali-Khel, he said that the brave men upheld the tradition of bravery and bravery of Pakistan Army by sacrificing their lives.
He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs for the protection of the dear country would not go in vain.
Recent Stories
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Widow stabbed to death9 seconds ago
-
87 shops, 4 restaurants sealed12 seconds ago
-
IG Islamabad presided over a high-level meeting15 seconds ago
-
Families of 52 martyred cops provided homes19 seconds ago
-
PU to launch allied health programs next year: VC22 seconds ago
-
Funeral prayers of 12 Shaheed soldiers offered at Bannu Garrison26 seconds ago
-
Anti-smog campaign to continue: minister29 seconds ago
-
DC inaugurates eco-friendly projects10 minutes ago
-
SSP security review security arrangements at District Courts10 minutes ago
-
On time renovation of shrines ordered10 minutes ago
-
3 drug dealers arrested10 minutes ago
-
Two Forest Deptt officials suspended11 minutes ago