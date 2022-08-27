UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Takes An Aerial Survey Of Affected Areas Of Kachhi, Mastung

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took an aerial survey of the affected areas of Balochistan including Kachhi and Mastung districts on Saturday

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took an aerial survey of the affected areas of Balochistan including Kachhi and Mastung districts on Saturday.

He also gave special instruction to concerned departments to speed up relief activities along with rescue operations in order to reduce difficulties of flood victims in the area.

While Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo could not reach Jhal Magsi due to bad weather on the way who wanted to be inspected the flood areas by Helicopter.

Chief Minister Balochistan and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay was to visit the flood-affected district of Jhal Magsi by helicopter while due to bad weather, the helicopter had to return to Quetta, said a press release issued here.

