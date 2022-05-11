UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Takes Cognizance Of Unavailability Of Drinking Water In Dera Bugti's Pirkoh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 09:17 PM

CM Balochistan takes cognizance of unavailability of drinking water in Dera Bugti's Pirkoh

Chief Minister of Balochitan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday took notice of unavailability of drinking water in Pirkoh area of Dera Bugti and also approved the release of special funds of Rs.10 million to PHE department on emergency basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister of Balochitan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday took notice of unavailability of drinking water in Pirkoh area of Dera Bugti and also approved the release of special funds of Rs.10 million to PHE department on emergency basis.

According to a statement issued from the CM Secretariat, the release of funds has enabled Public Health Engineer (PHE) to supply water to the residents of the affected areas through tankers after taking notice of the unavailability of water in Pirkoh.

The CM Balochistan further directed that the supply of water by tankers should be continued till the onset of monsoon rains and increase in water reserves.

Moreover, he had also directed Commissioner Sibi Division to personally monitor the steps taken to resolve the water crisis.

