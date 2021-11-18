UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Takes Notice Of Child's Death

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:41 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday took notice of the incident in which a child fell into the uncovered manhole at Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital and died

Quetta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday took notice of the incident in which a child fell into the uncovered manhole at Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital and died.

He also directed Chairman of Chief Minister Inspection (CMI) team to submit a report within 12 hours after completion of inquiry into the incident.

