Quetta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday took notice of the incident in which a child fell into the uncovered manhole at Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital and died.

He also directed Chairman of Chief Minister Inspection (CMI) team to submit a report within 12 hours after completion of inquiry into the incident.