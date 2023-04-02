UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Takes Notice Of Demoiselle Crane Illegal Hunting

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 08:20 PM

CM Balochistan takes notice of demoiselle crane illegal hunting

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday took notice of the illegal hunting of demoiselle crane in District Zhob and Qamaruddin Kariz area of the province.

He directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the people involved in illegal hunting of the rare bird specie.

"The protection of demoiselle crane and other rare birds should be ensured," the CM stressed and asked the district administration to immediately dismantle the camp set up for illegal poaching.

Legal action should be taken against the people involved in illegal hunting.

"Protection of forests and wildlife is the responsibility of the government," He further said persons involved in illegal hunting should be held accountable.

It may be recalled that the demoiselle crane is a rare bird that migrates from outside and comes to Zhob and Qamrudin Kariz area.

More Stories From Pakistan

