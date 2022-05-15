UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Takes Notice Of Forest Fire In Musakhel

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 09:50 PM

CM Balochistan takes notice of forest fire in Musakhel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo on Sunday took notice of forest fire in Zamri Palasin sub-tehsil of Musakhel district.

The Chief Minister also expressed deep concern over the damage caused by fire.

He also instructed Secretary Forests and Commissioner Loralai to take immediate action to control the fire, despite, joint teams of Forest Department and District Administration should be sent to the affected area.

He ordered to administrations that all available resources should be utilized to control the fire in order to ensure the protection of forests and wildlife.

