CM Balochistan Takes Notice Of Highways Closure Against Power Outage

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday took notice of the closure of the National Highway by protesters against the power outage and directed the concerned department to immediately review and resolve the problem.

A meeting of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) officials was held at the direction of the chief minister with the Zamindar Action Committee (ZAC).

The meeting was also attended by MPAs of Balochistan Assembly Malik Naseer Shahwani and Asghar Khan Tareen, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Imran Gachki, Energy Secretary Bashir Khan Bazai and Chief of QESCO Abdul Karim Jamali.

In the meeting, the representatives of the Zamindar Action Committee informed about the losses caused to the agriculture sector and the farmers due to the non-availability of electricity.

Addressing the meeting, the CM Principal Secretary Imran Gachki said the chief minister's directive was to address the electricity problem of the farmers on an immediate and long-term basis.

It was agreed in the meeting that for the solution of farmers' problems, there was a need for coordination between the energy department QESCO and the farmers association, On this occasion, it was decided that QESCO would immediately restore electricity to the agricultural sector for 6 hours in respective areas of the province.

It was agreed that the Zamindar Action Committee would end their strike and road closures, while negotiations between the government and landlords would continue.

Earlier, Zamindar Action Committee members blocked the National Highway in respective areas of the province against the prolonged load shedding.

