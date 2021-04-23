CM Balochistan takes notice of mini cinemas,wheat corruption & patient death in Pishin Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday took notice of some issues as mini cinemas, snookers club in Loralai, corruption of buying wheat in Usta Muhammad and lack of oxygen in Pishin Civil Hospital caused death of a patient due to absence of doctors published in newspapers.

In a statement issued from the Chief Minister's House, some newspapers have reported that some people were being played with future youth generation by running mini-cinemas and snooker clubs in Loralai.

The Chief Minister said that the government was making all-out effort to provide a better and healthier environment to the new generation, giving priority to human resource development and such negative activities could not be tolerated which would divert the youth from constructive and positive activities.

He directed the administration to take action against these mini cinemas and snooker clubs to stop all negative activities immediately.

The Chief Minister also expressed anger over the news of corruption in the name of procurement of wheat in Usta Muhammad area of Jaffarabad district and ordered to the Chief Secretary Balochistan to immediately investigate the matter and if any kind of corruption is taking place then action would be taken against the responsible elements.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan expressed deep concern over the news that a patient died due to lack of oxygen and absence of a doctor at the Civil Hospital in Pishin.

He said an inquiry committee would be formed in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Pishin to investigate into the matter for action against those negligence staff of the hospital.

The Chief Minister said"No one can be allowed to play with human lives."The Chief Minister directed that the real situation should be brought to light and if anyone was found responsible for this incident then strict legal action should be taken against him.

He also directed to ensure availability of oxygen and other essential items in all hospitals.