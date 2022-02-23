CM Balochistan takes notice of people allegedly killed by CTD

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bijinzo on Wednesday took notice of the murder of four people allegedly killed by the firing of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan.

Handout issued by the Chief Minister's Press Secretary read that Chief Minister through telephonic conversation directed the Commissioner Zhob Division to submit report regarding the killing of four people within 48 hours.

Four persons were allegedly killed by the firing of CTD personnel in Kili Shahan Zai area of Zhob district. Reacting to the incident, a large number of people including the heirs of the deceased persons by keeping dead bodies of the road staged sit-in on the Qutta-Zhob highway, demanding justice and fair probe into the murder.