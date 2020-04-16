CM Balochistan takes steps for agro-growth in province: Provincial Minister for Revenue, Mir Saleem Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue, Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Thursday said to enhance capacity of agriculture sector, the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for promotion of agriculture and ensured provision of all kinds of facilities to farmers in this regard.

Talking to APP, he said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has issued special orders to concerned official of food Department for procurement of wheat at the government level and established 12 wheat procurement centres.

He said that the new steps would help out to promote agriculture sector and would provide maximum facilities to local growers in the areas adding that the lockdown aimed to protect the lives of the people by preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Minister said the government was providing financial support to needy people including daily workers under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

Mir Saleem Khan Khosa said that Balochistan, under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan, was taking the province on the path of development and prosperity.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving hard to develop all districts of the province according to modern era and funds have been released for developmental projects.

The minister supported Prime Minister's decision for extending the period of lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus and said it was positive steps for saving lives of the people from the coronavirus.

He urged the business community and the people to cooperate with government to adopt the precautionary measures against the outbreak.