CM Balochistan Taking Positive Steps For Investment In Province: Farman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:28 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Monday said the avenues for investment in Balochistan have been opened and several investors are interested in setting up projects in the province

In a statement, he said new project would be initiated in the province which would provide access to the Arab countries as well as Central Asian states.

He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and the Balochistan Board of Investment would take all possible steps to remove all obstacles in this regard.

It is committed to increase the ease of doing business and provide a better environment for business and investment, he said saying this is a great time for investors to come forward and work together to give a new direction to the future of Balochistan.

Farman said we welcome all local and foreign investors, without distinction, to come and visit the resource-rich provinces, especially minerals, renewable energy, oil and gas exploration, fishing, food processing.

Investment in logistics, coastal development and tourism, Gwadar Port City is the gateway to the multi-billion Dollar Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and unparalleled incentives for all investors in the adjoining free trade zones.

