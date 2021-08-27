CM Balochistan taking practical steps for welfare of people in province: Shahwani

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was taking practical measures for the welfare of the people in province

He said works on short-term and long-term small and mega projects was in full swing which was also being monitored by the Chief Minister of Balochistan himself.

The government has a solid strategy for the development of Gwadar and the mega projects launched and there work in progress is underway, but more development projects are planning for provision of facilities to public at their doorsteps.

He said three years of the provincial government have been completed and people are looking the works of uplifting projects and performances of these three years/ I am not making empty claims, but our development process is based on ground realities, "soon, the province will be able to compete with other provinces in the country," he said.

He said the provincial government was committed to eradicating backwardness and developed Balochistan saying the first priority of the government was to give priority to the social sector.

Liaqaut Shahwani said our three-year performance of public service and development journey is front of everyone saying we would continue the development process in all circumstances.

There is a conspiracy to sabotage the same process of development which the provincial government will be foiled under contribution of security forces and public for interest of the country and the province.

He said government was taking all possible measures to curb terrorism activities from the province for maintaining durable peace.