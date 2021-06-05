CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide facilities to public: Senator Samina

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving to implement the development projects across the province on equality bases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving to implement the development projects across the province on equality bases.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed these views while talking to a delegation.

She said that projects of collective nature are underway in respective areas of the province for wider interest of public saying this is the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

"Works are being continued especially for the development of remote and backward areas", she maintained and added Balochistan regime under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has believed on practical steps and uplift works were being carried out under the vision of the current government of CM.

The people of the province are benefiting from these projects, she noted adding that people were getting maximum basic facilities including free healthcare amenities with standard and opportunities of employment to youth in different areas from positive measures of incumbent regime.

He added that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to ensure provision of clean drinking water to people in respective areas of the province including provincial capital.

She further said that the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan is keeping a close eye on the upcoming budget saying efforts are being made to ensure provision of facilities to masses from the forthcoming budget.

He said that the extension of highways in other cities especially in the provincial capital Quetta and numerous projects are underway, many of which are nearing completion. While the remaining projects would be completed soon, she added provincial government under the leadership of CM Jam Kamal has taken successful measures to control the spread of coronvirus which could be gauged from other province.