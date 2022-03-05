UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Taking Steps For Improvement Of Education: Naseebullah

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 09:43 PM

CM Balochistan taking steps for improvement of education: Naseebullah

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Saturday said that the government was utilizing all available resources for the betterment of education sector and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Saturday said that the government was utilizing all available resources for the betterment of education sector and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Malik Khan, Provincial Chairman National Peace Council.

The delegation comprised Wali Nasir, Provincial President Abdul Karim Khilji, Chairman Sibi Division Dr. Noor Mohammad Sarangzai and Vice-Chairman Quetta Rahmadul Khan Baloch.

The delegation apprised the minister about the problems faced by them in the area.

The provincial minister assured the delegation that their issues would be resolved on top priority.

Mir Naseebullah Marree said that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking all possible steps for the improvement of education a provision of facilities in government educational institutions in the province.

He said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure the attendance of teachers in government educational institutions and if any teacher or other staff was found absent from duty, action would be taken against him as per law.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Education Nasir Sibi All From Government Top

Recent Stories

FDA converts 89 daily wagers status as workmen

FDA converts 89 daily wagers status as workmen

2 minutes ago
 Four killed in different incidents

Four killed in different incidents

4 minutes ago
 61 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

61 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

4 minutes ago
 Dist peace committee meeting held

Dist peace committee meeting held

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 accused, recovered marijuana, play ..

Police arrest 4 accused, recovered marijuana, playing-cards

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol police busts dacoit gang

Punjab Highway Patrol police busts dacoit gang

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>