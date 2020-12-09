CM Balochistan taking steps to empower women: Bushra Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Wednesday said Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking practical measures to empower women in the province because the role of women has essential for development of the area.

Expressing these views while talking to APP, she said in present era, women is working shoulder to shoulder with everyone in all walks of life and their population has 50 percent in the country.

She said it was impossible to ignore their involvement in any way adding that if we want to make progress quickly, women must be included in all walks of life.

Burshra Rind said that the government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is well aware of the positive role of women and the welfare of women and all steps are being taken to ensure the participation of women in all the sectors.

"An awareness campaign on the role of women is being launched from today", she maintained.she said that all the persons have a responsibility to encourage women to accept responsibilities and utilize their capabilities in each fields for betterment of the country and the province.

"Women also have an equal right to ensure their participation in all matters of decision-making", she added.