CM Balochistan Terms Army Officers' Martyrdom Huge Loss For Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CM Balochistan terms army officers' martyrdom huge loss for Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday expressing grief and sorrow over the helicopter accident termed it a huge loss for Pakistan and people of the country.

"The martyrdom of 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, DG Coast Guard Major General Amjad, Brigadier Khalid and other officers in the accident is tragic incident that left every Pakistani in shock." In a condolence message, CM said that the report of the accident was unbelievable. All the people in the helicopter were the real asset of the country and the pride of the nation.

Paying homage to late General Sarfaraz Ali and other martyrs, the CM said, "those died sacrificed their lives in the fulfillment of national duty. Martyrs were among the best officers of Pakistan Army. The loss of precious lives in the helicopter accident is a national tragedy on which the entire nation is saddened.

" About his relation with late Commander 12 Corps, Bizenjo said that he had an ideal relationship with General Sarfraz Ali as brother and friend.

"Commander 12 Corps Quetta General Sarfraz Ali was always interested in the construction and development of Balochistan," he added.

Martyr General Sarfaraz Ali worked in different positions in Balochistan. However, he always remained on the front foot to play a pivotal role for the peace and development of Balochistan in whatever position he was appointed.

The people of Balochistan salute the martyrs as the martyrs died while they were on relief and rehabilitation mission of flood victims of Balochistan.

May Allah Ta'ala raise the ranks of the martyrs and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude," CM prayed.

