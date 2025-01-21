Open Menu

CM Balochistan To Attend 53rd World Economic Forum Event

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

CM Balochistan to attend 53rd World Economic Forum event

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, will attend the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) event being held in Switzerland on January 23.

The Chief Minister has been invited as a special guest at the "Pakistan Pavilion, Balochistan Breakfast" event in Davos, which is organized by the Pathfinder Group.

Representatives from over 120 countries will participate in the event, said a news release issued here on Tuesday. The host of the event will be the Chairman of Pathfinder Group, Zarar Sehgal, and the key speakers will include Adam Weinstein, Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute, Dr. Huma Baqai, and former Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar.

The speakers will highlight the development of Balochistan, investment opportunities in the province, and the bright future of the region.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan will highlight the ongoing development projects in the province, progress under CPEC, and the opportunities available for foreign investors.

This event will not only provide an excellent opportunity to showcase Balochistan’s development priorities on the global stage but will also play a key role in attracting international investors to Balochistan.

The Chief Minister's address at this global forum is being regarded as highly significant in the context of the country and region's economic conditions.

The Chief Minister during his speech will serve as a clear example of Balochistan’s commitment for the development and promotion of international partnerships.

This event on Balochistan's development strategy and investment opportunities will be a significant milestone at Davos 2025.

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

20 minutes ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

50 minutes ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

1 hour ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation ..

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation

2 hours ago
 Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 ..

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

2 hours ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

3 hours ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan