CM Balochistan To Brief PM About Financial Issues Of Province

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo will meet Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and give a briefing on the financial issues facing the province

"The Chief Minister will also draw the attention of the Prime Minister towards the slow progress in the implementation of Federal projects," a handout issued by the Directorate of the Public Relations said on Tuesday.

In the meeting with the Prime Minister, along with the Chief Minister of Balochistan, the provincial political leadership will also be present.

The handout said the delegation of the Chief Minister will include the parliamentary leaders of the provincial parties and the members of the National Assembly of Balochistan The Chief Minister of Balochistan will take the political leadership and members of the Senate and the National Assembly into confidence before meeting with the Prime Minister.

The chief minister instructed the planning and development department and the finance department to prepare a comprehensive briefing on the progress of federal projects and the financial situation of the province.

"It is hoped that the Prime Minister will listen to our requests with compassion and attention and issue orders", Chief Minister Balochistan said.

