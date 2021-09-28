CM Balochistan to complete tenure of five-years: Saleem Khosa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Tuesday said few party members had expressed their reservations about the Chief Minister Jam Jamali which would be resolved soon in the best interest of province.

The conciliation committee was playing its role and soon positive results would come, he said adding Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan would complete his five-year term.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations who called on him at his office here.

He said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and its alliance parties were united, adding, the opposition parties would face defeat.

The incumbent government was united and performing well under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan as its performance was evident before the public.

He said steps were being taken to resolve the issue in a democratic manner through dialogue with the angry members and these efforts would soon come to fruition.

He said facilities have been provided at the tourist spot of Pir-Ghaib and informed that the construction of a two-lane road for Hanna-Urak was underway.

The tourist destination of Shaban was also being included in development projects and work on its master plan was continued, he said adding Ecotourism Huts at a cost of Rs 50 million in Shaban Valley was on cards despite a plan to initiate a tourism campaign villages at a cost of Rs 100 million in Harboi, Sheenghar and Kozik areas, he said.

The minister said Rs 300 million had been allocated for the construction of rest houses and rest areas in the tourist places of Balochistan, adding that Rs 115 million would be spent on the expansion project of Mian Ghundi Park.

Facilities including roads, walking tracks, camping area and other amenities were being provided to tourists at Pir-Ghaib Bolan, Mulla Chutok, Karkhsa and Ziarat, he said.

The Minister said growth and development of the tourism sector would increase employment opportunities for the local population besides enhancing income of the province.