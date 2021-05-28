CM Balochistan trying to present people-friendly budget of 2021-22: Bushra Rind

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Friday said the budget for the financial year 2021-22 would be presented in June which would be a people friendly and historic budget of the province and in the history of the provincial government, it would always be written in golden letters

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Friday said the budget for the financial year 2021-22 would be presented in June which would be a people friendly and historic budget of the province and in the history of the provincial government, it would always be written in golden letters.

In a statement, she said that health, education, provision of employment opportunities, social security, further improvement of law and order situation, provision of basic necessities of life including water, irrigation, communication and construction are among the top priorities of the provincial government.

Bushra Rind said that incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is striving to present a people friendly budget in spite of the economic difficulties caused by the corona virus.

Development projects of public importance are being included in the budget of the financial year through consultation across the province, she maintained.

She that the budget would include development projects of each district from which the people could be able to benefit better.

She said that the provincial government is making every effort to provide all possible facilities to the people at their doorsteps in the forthcoming budget saying it is the vision and mission of the provincial regime to bring the province on par with other provinces in the race for development.