CM Balochistan urged to take notice of poor facilities in public hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday was requested to take notice of poor condition and lack of facilities in the public hospitals of the province.

Sanaullah Noorzai, a local regular visitor of a hospital, told APP that there was urgent need for taking prompt action for the provision of basic facilities, cleanness in the hospitals.

He regretted that the Balochistan government could not initiate its cleanliness drive and renovation of the government hospitals in the province.

Balochistan government, he said had promised to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide equipment to fulfill the need of the hour but the situation was not conforming to the ground situation.

He requested provincial government to provide missing facilities to the hospitals across the province to ensure improved healthcare facilities.

"The government should expedite efforts to ensure the availability of free medicines in public hospitals of the province as many people could not afford expensive medicines," he added.

Noor Bani, a kidney disease patient said the provincial government should take steps to ensure presence of doctors, concerned medical officials and paramedics in the hospitals of all far-flung areas of the province. "I have to travel miles from my hometown to Quetta to get treatment which is really painful and arduous for me," she added.

Baz Gul Kakar, a senior member of Shams Hamzazai Foundation said that emergency centres should be established in government hospitals on modern lines along with a well equipped triage and trained paramedical staff.

Despite some of the good initiatives, the government should take more steps to provide better healthcare facilities and improve conditions in the hospitals to restore confidence of the public in the government's healthcare system, he said.

Loralai, he said the divisional headquarter of Zhob division has one teaching hospital but evidently there were lack of facilities in the hospital making it unable to cater heavy influx of patients in the area.

Due to dearth of doctors in the government's hospitals and health units, the poor patients were compelled to visit private clinics for treatment, Kakar regretted.

The provincial government had reportedly spent billions of rupees for purchasing machinery and equipment for the tertiary care hospitals in Balochistan but the equipment remained unused, the social activist concluded.

Planned, quality and timely development was the only way forward to facilitate the public, said a local human rights activist Shad Khan.

When contacted the Public Relations Officer of Balochistan Health Department, he remained unavailable for his version over the matter.