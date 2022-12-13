CM Balochistan urges educationists to develop Education Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday urged the educationists to develop the education sector through which the province could be put on the track of development.

In order to equip our children with knowledge and skills, revolutionary steps must first be taken in the field of education, he expressed these views in a statement issued here.

The Chief Minister directed that a think tank consisting of academicians and retired bureaucrats of the province should be formed saying that the goals of educational development could not be achieved without bringing reforms and changes, we would take Balochistan forward only through the advancement of the education sector.

He said that a lot of time has already been wasted due to not taking the education sector seriously and we could not afford any more delay saying that in order to equip our children with knowledge and skills, revolutionary steps must first be taken in the field of education CM Bizenjo said that he would request the educationists, intellectuals and retired bureaucracy of the province to help and guide.

He said that the Secretary of the Secondary Education Department and the Secretary of the Higher Education Department would take all the stakeholders on board and carry forward the mission of educational development together with the educated section of society.