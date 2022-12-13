UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Urges Educationists To Develop Education Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 10:26 PM

CM Balochistan urges educationists to develop Education Dept

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday urged the educationists to develop the education sector through which the province could be put on the track of development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday urged the educationists to develop the education sector through which the province could be put on the track of development.

In order to equip our children with knowledge and skills, revolutionary steps must first be taken in the field of education, he expressed these views in a statement issued here.

The Chief Minister directed that a think tank consisting of academicians and retired bureaucrats of the province should be formed saying that the goals of educational development could not be achieved without bringing reforms and changes, we would take Balochistan forward only through the advancement of the education sector.

He said that a lot of time has already been wasted due to not taking the education sector seriously and we could not afford any more delay saying that in order to equip our children with knowledge and skills, revolutionary steps must first be taken in the field of education CM Bizenjo said that he would request the educationists, intellectuals and retired bureaucracy of the province to help and guide.

He said that the Secretary of the Secondary Education Department and the Secretary of the Higher Education Department would take all the stakeholders on board and carry forward the mission of educational development together with the educated section of society.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Guide Tank All

Recent Stories

US Achieves Major Scientific Breakthrough in Fusio ..

US Achieves Major Scientific Breakthrough in Fusion Technology - Energy Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Says EU Decided Not to ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Says EU Decided Not to Cap Off-Exchange Gas Purchases

2 minutes ago
 US Finalizing Plans to Provide Ukraine With Patrio ..

US Finalizing Plans to Provide Ukraine With Patriot Missile Defense System - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 Two brothers killed in road accident

Two brothers killed in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Christian community in AJK begins Christmas prepar ..

Christian community in AJK begins Christmas preparations

2 minutes ago
 Russia Not Ruling Out Changes to Gas Contracts Due ..

Russia Not Ruling Out Changes to Gas Contracts Due to Price Cap - Hungary's Szij ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.