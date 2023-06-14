UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Visions To Provide Amenities To People Of Province

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Imran Gichki on Wednesday said that the CM vision is to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to the people across the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Imran Gichki on Wednesday said that the CM vision is to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to the people across the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of public issues related to QESCO PHE, and WASA.

The meeting was held on the special directive of Balochistan CM, where public issues related to QESCO, PHE and WASA and their solutions were reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani, Akhtar Hussain Langove, Mir Akbar Mengal, Ahmad Nawaz Baloch, Zabad Reki, Mir Younas Aziz Zahri, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Imran Gichki, CEO, QESCO Abdul Karim Jamali, MD WASA Hamid Latif Rana and other concerned officials.

In the meeting, installation and repair of transformers for the activation of inactive tube wells in the assembly constituencies, bifurcation of overload transformers and problems faced in timely completion of the schemes despite the release of funds for related schemes were reviewed.

On this occasion, the leader of the opposition and the members of the provincial assembly expressed their concern over the problems and slow progress due to the non-timely completion of development projects in their respective constituencies.

He said that energy for tube wells and water supply schemes due to non-supply, water shortage problems were arising in their constituencies, for which serious steps needed to be taken to address them for facilitating people in the areas.

In the meeting, MPAs gave a list of the relevant schemes in their Constituencies and requested to speed up the progress on these schemes. It was decided in the meeting that the members of the assembly would solve the problems faced in their respective constituencies by sitting with the CEO QESCO.

While the provincial government will ask the Federal government to revise the relevant policy in this regard so that the energy department can make necessary purchases for the uninterrupted implementation of the schemes by releasing funds, said in the meeting.

It was also decided in the meeting that the water supply schemes in Quetta would remain under the management of WASA and Secretary PHE to solve the related issues in a timely manner.

Addressing the meeting, the Principal Secretary said that the Chief Minister's vision is to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to the people across the province.

In order to continue the supply of water uninterruptedly, the Chief Minister has directed to remove all the obstacles in the completion of the development schemes so that the fruits of the practical measures of the Chief Minister can reach the people in time, he said.

