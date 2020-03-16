UrduPoint.com
CM Balochistan Visits Fatima Jinnah Chest & General Hospital's Isolation Ward

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

CM Balochistan visits Fatima Jinnah Chest & General Hospital's Isolation Ward

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday visited Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital and inspected Isolation Ward, ISU and Public Health Laboratory to review arrangement precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah briefed the CM about the treatment facilities being provided to the affected children against coronavirus and they were in stable condition.

He said all treatment facilities were being provided to patients at Isolation Ward and Coronavirus, Congo virus and other tests were being conducted with modern method in the hospital.

The Chief Minister also met with patients in different wards and asked them about their health and the facilities being provided to them.

Jam Kamal Khan also expressed his satisfactions over cleansing of the hospital and efforts of doctors for ensuring provision of medical aid to the patients.

He also urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures in order to control spread of the coronavirus.

On the occasion, Secretary Health Mudassir Waheed informed the CM that Zahreen were being tested at established quarantine center in PCSIR Laboratory.

