CM Balochistan Visits Sibi To Review Polls Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday visited Sibi division to review the law and order situation and preparations for the upcoming polls 2024.
Caretaker provincial Home Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Additional IG Police Jawad Dogar, Commissioner Naseerabad Division, DIG Police and Deputy Commissioners of six districts participated in the review meeting held in this connection.
Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that funds for transportation would be released to the deputy commissioners by the provincial government in two days.
A comprehensive security plan has been created for peaceful elections, he said and directed that provision of drinking water, washrooms and basic facilities should be ensured at the polling stations in districts.
The CM emphasized that in all six districts of Naseerabad division, effective steps should be taken to maintain peace.
He noted that the Election Commission has kept the transport rate higher than other provinces in consideration of communication difficulties in Balochistan.
Earlier, the meeting was briefed that the agreement for installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations had been finalized and all the deputy commissioners have been asked to nominate a focal person for the operation of CCTV cameras in the next 24 hours.
Recent Stories
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Restoration of 20 beds ward at LRH demanded4 minutes ago
-
Election 2024 brings boom to floriculture business in KP4 minutes ago
-
ECP starts issuing postal ballot papers to eligible voters4 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution14 minutes ago
-
Bilawal strongly condemns firing at PPP corner meeting, attack on its election office24 minutes ago
-
Aneeq Ahmad for establishing harmony based society24 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agri Deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre wheat production44 minutes ago
-
Flight operations disrupted, motorways closed due to fog44 minutes ago
-
Wind chill weather still in effect in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Tourism secretary visits Soon Valley1 hour ago
-
APHC-AJK leaders termed Indian Republic Day as Black Day for Kashmiris1 hour ago
-
Artificial inflation hits hard amid extreme winter in south Punjab1 hour ago