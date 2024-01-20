Open Menu

CM Balochistan Visits Sibi To Review Polls Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday visited Sibi division to review the law and order situation and preparations for the upcoming polls 2024.

Caretaker provincial Home Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Additional IG Police Jawad Dogar, Commissioner Naseerabad Division, DIG Police and Deputy Commissioners of six districts participated in the review meeting held in this connection.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that funds for transportation would be released to the deputy commissioners by the provincial government in two days.

A comprehensive security plan has been created for peaceful elections, he said and directed that provision of drinking water, washrooms and basic facilities should be ensured at the polling stations in districts.

The CM emphasized that in all six districts of Naseerabad division, effective steps should be taken to maintain peace.

He noted that the Election Commission has kept the transport rate higher than other provinces in consideration of communication difficulties in Balochistan.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that the agreement for installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations had been finalized and all the deputy commissioners have been asked to nominate a focal person for the operation of CCTV cameras in the next 24 hours.

