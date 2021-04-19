UrduPoint.com
CM Balochistan's Coordinator Calls On Governor Balochistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:01 PM

Coordinator of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Rauf Rind called on Governor Balochistan Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor Secretariat Quetta on Monday

During the meeting, Abdul Rauf Rind briefed Governor Balochistan about the situation arising from the closure of Iranian border and difficulties faced by the people of the region.

He also apprised the Governor that drivers were facing difficulties and problems due to lack of proper facilities and said that since time immemorial people in the border areas have been doing business from the border to the border due to road closures.

He informed that due to restrictions in recent months have increased worries of people while unemployment was causing anxiety and concern among the public.

There was a need to formulate a mechanism with regard to the border so that people could continue their jobs and businesses, he informed.

The Governor of Balochistan Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that he was aware of the plight of the people of the border areas.

He assured to discuss these issues with Federal and provincial governments to create maximum facilities to the people of border area.

Mir Abdul Rauf Rind thanked the Governor of Balochistan for taking interest in the residents of border areas issue and hoped a positive response at the earliest.

He said that he would talk to the Chief Minister of Balochistan to address grievances of people.

Other officials of the Balochistan government also attended the meeting.

