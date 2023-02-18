(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan's Coordinator Musa Jan Kakar paid a detailed visit to Civil Hospital Pishin and checked the doctors' attendance register, medicine store, accident sector, various wards and other departments.

Coordinator Musa Jan Kakar expressed his satisfaction with the current situation of the hospital and announced to provide warm blankets for the patients in the hospital.

On this occasion, Municipal Corporation Pishin's independent councilor and senior journalist Najeeb Tareen also accompanied with him.

Musa Jan Achakzai also presented a special shield to Naib Risaldar Abdul Malik Tareen for his bravery, who was seriously injured in a bomb blast three years ago.