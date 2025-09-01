CM Balochistan,UNICEF Discuss Polio, Health & Education Reforms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti met with UNICEF Country Representative in Pakistan, Pernille Ironside, to discuss key initiatives in health, education and child welfare.
During the meeting, both sides agreed on strengthening coordination to make public welfare programs more effective.
UNICEF offered technical assistance and training programs to enhance the capacity of provincial health staff.
CM Bugti appreciated the role of global partners in supporting health and education projects, stressing that polio eradication and routine immunization campaigns have been made more effective.
He said large-scale reforms are underway in both sectors, with extraordinary resources allocated for Primary healthcare.
Highlighting government efforts, the CM noted that 3,200 closed schools have been reopened in the past year, and 1,200 new community schools will be established this year, to ensure that no school remains closed by year’s end.
He added that contract recruitments are underway to address workforce shortages in health and education.
The Chief Minister also said the government is monitoring potential flood risks in districts bordering Sindh and finalizing precautionary measures for border areas.
On women’s empowerment, CM Bugti announced the establishment of Balochistan’s first Women’s Economic Empowerment Endowment Fund.
UNICEF’s Country Representative reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to continue supporting the provincial government, stating that the welfare of children in Balochistan remains UNICEF’s top priority.
