CM Balochsitan expresses grief over death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday expressed his grief over the death of senior Kashmiri, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In a statement, he said the services of the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani for the struggle for independence of occupied Kashmir were unforgettable saying he had fought for the right of self-determination and independence of Kashmiris of his entire lives.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that Syed Ali Shah Geelani at International forum had raised his voice against Indian state oppression in Occupied Kashmir.

The life of the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani is a beacon for the youth of Occupied Kashmir, he added.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.