CM Balohistan Not In Dubai To Talk Exiled Baloch Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

CM Balohistan not in Dubai to talk exiled Baloch leaders

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai has said that caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Domki will not hold talks with any exiled Baloch leader in Dubai.

"The Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan is on his personal visit to meet his close friend in Dubai, caretaker information minister of the government of Balochistan Jan Achakzai said in his tweet.

It may be recalled here that, a private news agency had claimed that the CM had gone to Dubai for talks with the exiled Baloch leaders.

