CM bans holding opening ceremonies of uplift projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday took an important initiative of imposition of ban on holding opening ceremonies of development projects. He also instructed that provincial ministers, members of provincial assembly (MPAs) and government officials should avoid holding the foundation stone laying or inauguration ceremony of government projects.

"Public projects are made with public resources, the credit of these projects belongs to no one else, only the people", he said adding that inauguration of projects of a public nature was a waste of resources and government missionaries.

He said that publicity or photos of the inauguration of the projects would not create a good impression, the solution of the basic problems was important instead of external appearance and exhibition.

Our first responsibility is to pass on the fruits of the development process to the people, he said and added that development projects were the right of the people and we were not giving them any favor.

He also directed the concerned authorities that the formal opening ceremony of the Chief Minister's Health Card Program must not be held.