CM Baqar Decides To Recruit ‘Sub-Registrars’ Through SPSC
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir has decided that the recruitment process of Sub-Registrar will now be conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).
According to a CM’s spokesman on Sunday, the post of Sub-Registrar was of Grade 15 and was a very important post.
The recruitment of sub-registrars through the commission will improve the performance of the department.
The Chief Minister had said that sub-registrar was a person, who registered the ownership papers.
He said that the eradication of corruption in sub-registrar offices was possible only when recruitment was based on merit.
Baqar said that the Sindh government had digitized the Revenue Department for the convenience of the people.
He said that reforms are being introduced in the Revenue Department which will eliminate corruption.
