(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has directed the Chief Secretary Dr. Fakhar Alam, to ensure the biometrics of all employees.

He said,'The 'biometrics of employees should be ensured in all departments.' He said that measures for biometric attendance should be reported to the CM Secretariat.