CM Baqar expresses displeasure with DCs over failure in price control

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Jutice (R) Maqbool Baqar has expressed displeasure with the District Administration for their failure to enforce the official prices notified by their offices and retailers continue to overcharge inflation-hit consumers.

The chief minister through a letter addressed to the divisional commissioners has conveyed his displeasure over the non-compliance of his directives issued from time to time for price control.

He directed the commissioners to activate their district administration and take appropriate action for the redressal of the situation promptly under intimation to the CM Secretariat.

CM was displeased over complaints of the public against Sub-Registrars.

The CM in a letter to the Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) expressed his displeasure on the reports/complaints regarding corrupt practices / mal-governance in the offices of sub-registrars all over Sindh.

He said that despite clear instructions and emphasis of his government on transparency, “it has been business as usual in your subordinate offices of sub-registrars. Fleecing of the public goes unabated,” the CM said in his letter and added the sub-registrars did not attend their offices regularly and punctually leaving the general public at the mercy of their private deal-makers.

The chief minister directed the SMBR to look into the matter personally and hold the black sheep of the Revenue Department accountable.