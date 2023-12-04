CM Baqar grieves over loss of lives in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over a road accident near Karampur.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that he was deeply saddened by the death of seven people in the road accident.

He directed the Commissioner to provide immediate medical aid to the injured persons.

He said that the accident occurred due to a high-speed truck, which hit two passenger vans on the Indus Highway,