Open Menu

CM Baqar Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 01:00 PM

CM Baqar grieves over loss of lives in accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over a road accident near Karampur.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that he was deeply saddened by the death of seven people in the road accident.

He directed the Commissioner to provide immediate medical aid to the injured persons.

He said that the accident occurred due to a high-speed truck, which hit two passenger vans on the Indus Highway,

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Injured Chief Minister Road Accident

Recent Stories

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

2 days ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan