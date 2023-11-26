CM Baqar orders inquiry into Gorakh Hill project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar has directed Karachi Water board and other municipal organisations to stop sending the sweepers into the gutters to open them and use machinery instead of human beings to open the choked gutters.

Taking serious notice of the practice and method under which sweepers are sent inside the choked gutters, full of toxic water and gases, to open them said this was the age of technology and automation.

“This is a totally unacceptable attitude and this inhuman method to push a human being into the face of death just to fix a chocked gutter needs to be stopped at once,” he said and directed KWSB and other agencies to use machinery for opening gutters,” he said.

Everyone has dignity, respect and family behind him even if he is engaged in a small job but being civilized, educated and responsible people we must respect them and take their proper care while using their services, the CM said and added he won’t any organization to use inhumanly the poor people.

Baqar gave these directives to the KWSB top management in a meeting he had chaired at CM House recently and now similar instructions have been given to all the organisations involved in managing and maintaining the sewerage system in the province.

The chief minister taking serious notice of the misappropriation of funds meant for the Gorakh Hill Station Project, District Dadu has issued an explanation to the Director General of the Gorakh Hill Authority.

He said that the Gorakh Hill project despite using huge funds has not been completed but was reportedly [the funds] pocketed by the concerned officers. He added that the project has 18 drivers and a fleet of vehicles but most of them were being misused.

The CM said that he had received reports that the 12 cooks of the Gorakh Hill Project were working at the homes of private persons instead of working at the Resort and even the resorts were being misused.

CM Baqar directed the chief secretary to issue an explanation to the OPD of the project and initiate a high-level inquiry to probe the matters and report to him within 15 days.