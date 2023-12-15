Open Menu

CM Baqar Orders To Set Up Hari Cells For Provision Of Urea At Fixed Price

Published December 15, 2023

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has instructed the deputy commissioners to address concerns about the fair distribution of fertilizer in the province and to prevent the hoarding or selling of fertilizer above government-regulated prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has instructed the deputy commissioners to address concerns about the fair distribution of fertilizer in the province and to prevent the hoarding or selling of fertilizer above government-regulated prices.

In a letter to the deputy commissioners, the CM directed them to take action and pay close attention to their designated areas of responsibility to ensure that the distribution of fertilizer is adequately monitored and managed.

The CM has instructed the DCs to take steps to prevent hoarding and black marketing including the conduct of thorough inspections to identify and take strict action against dealers and shops involved in hoarding or black marketing of fertilizers, compiling taluka-wise details of the number of fertilizer dealers or shops and the current stock of fertilizer available in each shop.

The deputy commissioners have been directed to establish Farmers Facilitation Cells, named 'Hari Madadgar Markaz,' at DC offices with designated focal persons to address the concerns of farmers. The Farmers Facilitation Desks 'Hari Madadgar Markaz' may also be established in prominent cities within each Taluka.

The Hari Madagar Markaz at district and Taluka levels are mandated to regularly announce fertilizer availability and government rates and prompt farmers to register complaints against shops or dealers violating regulations. The CM has directed the DCs to submit a daily report.

More Stories From Pakistan