CM Baqar takes notice of fire incident in shopping mall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Saturday took notice of a fire incident in a shopping mall of the city.

According to a CM House spokesman, the CM expressed his deep sorrow over the deaths of six people.

He directed Commissioner Karachi to rescue the trapped people safely.

He further said that immediate fire control measures should be taken.

The Chief Minister said that efforts should be made to avoid further damage.

The government is responsible for the lives and property of the people, he said and directed to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured persons.