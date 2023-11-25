Open Menu

CM Baqar Takes Notice Of Fire Incident In Shopping Mall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

CM Baqar takes notice of fire incident in shopping mall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Saturday took notice of a fire incident in a shopping mall of the city.

According to a CM House spokesman, the CM expressed his deep sorrow over the deaths of six people.

He directed Commissioner Karachi to rescue the trapped people safely.

He further said that immediate fire control measures should be taken.

The Chief Minister said that efforts should be made to avoid further damage.

The government is responsible for the lives and property of the people, he said and directed to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured persons.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Fire Chief Minister Government

Recent Stories

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

39 minutes ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

4 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

13 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

13 hours ago
Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

14 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

14 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

14 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

14 hours ago
 Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

14 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan