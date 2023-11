KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar visited the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi here on Sunday.

The caretaker chief minister placed a sheet of cloth (Chadar), to pay his respects, on the shrine and prayed.

He visited the shrine without any protocol.