CM Baqar warns against artificial shortage of Insulin, ARV, anti-hypertensive drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that there is no shortage of Insulin (Anti Diabetic), Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Anti-Hypertensive Drugs in the province and directed the health department to ensure their availability in every government hospital.

“I will not tolerate if any patient suffered due to artificial shortage or black marketing of the medicines,” he told the health department.

The chief minister had received a complaint that there was an acute shortage of Insulin, ARV and antihypertensive drugs in the government hospitals and even in the market.

The CM in the light of the complaint got a detailed report about the available stock of the medicines in the government hospital and in the market.

The health department told the CM that 2,955 vials, 84252 vials of Insulin and 2003,967 packs of anti-hypertensive were available in the government hospitals stocks and government hospitals.

The report regarding the availability of the said medicines in the open market said that 187,138 packs of anti-hypertensive drugs, 20,700 vials of Anti-Rabies Vaccine and 23,486 vials /pens of Insulin (Anti-Diabetics) were available in the open market.

The report said that two companies, M/s. Getz Pharma and M/s. Elli Lilly Pakistan were producing Insulin. One of the companies, M/s. Getz Pharma informed the health department that they were producing Insulin in sufficient numbers keeping in view the market demand while the other company, M/s. Elli Lilly was of the view that the company was facing a problem relating to the import of Insulin due to a delay in the approval letter of import from DRAP Islamabad.

The CM took up the matter with DRAP authorities and urged them to ensure timely approval of import letters so that patients may not suffer.

The report said that as far as the anti-rabies Vaccine (ARV) was concerned, it was an imported item, besides, the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad was the only institute throughout Pakistan which was producing ARV.

The chief minister also talked to the Federal government to ensure the availability of ARVs in the market.

The interim CM has directed the health department to activate its drug inspectors to ensure the availability of the said medicines in the market and any kind of black marketing or artificial shortage would not be tolerated.