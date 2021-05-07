UrduPoint.com
CM Bars Ministers, MPAs And Staff From Eid Gatherings

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 02:57 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday issued directives for complying with new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the Eid holidays by the ministers, MPAs and other staff of the Provincial Assembly

According to the directives all the provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants to the Chief Minister, parliamentary secretaries and MPAs should avoid all indoor and outdoor public interactions and gatherings at their Hujras, residences, villages and towns on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The guidelines were issued in prevailing 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country for compliance in letter in spirit for the safety of the general public and to contain spread of the deadly virus.

