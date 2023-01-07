UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Announces Compensation For Families Of Martyrs In Bela Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister gave approval for provision of compensation to the families of those who were martyred in the Bela tragedy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister gave approval for provision of compensation to the families of those who were martyred in the Bela tragedy.

According to Balochistan Government notification, Rs1.

5 million would be provided to each the family of those who were martyred in the Bela incident, while Rs 0.5 million were kept for each seriously injured and Rs 0.2 million has been kept for each minor injured persons.

The provincial government has issued a notification for payment of compensation.

