CM Bizenjo appointed coordinators on an 'honorary' basis: Government of Balochistan Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Government of Balochistan Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has appointed all the coordinators on an 'honorary' basis.

She said that the coordinators would not receive salary or benefits in order to ensure good governance and added that it was very easy to make allegations but it was difficult to present evidence.

Farah said Dr. Abdul Malik criticized provincial government, a senior politician like Dr. Malik was leveling baseless allegation, if he has evidence of the transaction, he must show it.

There is a coalition government in Balochistan headed by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo who is also the president of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

At the time of formation of the government, coalition parties were also given ministries as per the constitution, she said.

The spokesperson said people changed their loyalties and join other parties near the general elections. Similarly, if people from the BAP going to other parties, then there is nothing new in it, nor it will weaken the party, she noted.

She said that the Balochistan Awami Party was a strong and stable public party which has a clear majority in the National Assembly and Senate and it would also get a majority in the next elections.

Farah said that the appointments and transfers were part of the service and at the discretion of the government.