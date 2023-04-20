UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Approves 60 Days Amnesty To Prisoners On Eidul Fitr

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A sixty (60) days special amnesty has been granted to all convicted prisoners through approval of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Eidul Fitr.

According to statement of the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs (Prisons) here on Thursday, Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 special amnesty applies to all criminals.

Except for prisoners serving sentences for heinous crimes such as sabotage, bombings, espionage, anti-state activities, acts of terrorism (as defined in the ATA), murder or rape, For unnatural offences, kidnapping, robbery, cases under the Foreigners Act 1946, NAB Ordinance 1999 and for offences specified under Chapter-XVI of the Pakistan Penal Code 1876 and for those who have been granted special amnesty individually.

More Stories From Pakistan

