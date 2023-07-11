Open Menu

CM Bizenjo Approves Dept Of Specialized Healthcare, Medical Education

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education after sending its summary on behalf of the Balochistan Government

He also accorded approval of a grant to Indus Hospital for the construction of Cancer Ward in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta and the project would be initiated with an additional grant of Rs.323.708 million.

He also accorded approval of a grant to Indus Hospital for the construction of Cancer Ward in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta and the project would be initiated with an additional grant of Rs.323.708 million.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Provincial Health Department and Indus Hospital Karachi for a period of five years. The objective of the agreement is to provide quality health services to the people in the area.

He said that an effective service delivery system that was accessible, equitable, culturally acceptable, affordable and sustainable.

It aims to improve people's health and quality of life by providing access to essential health services, he said.

